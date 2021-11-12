Homes stand densely packed in the Jalouise neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matias Delacroix

Homes stand densely packed in the Jalouise neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matias Delacroix

Canada withdrawing non-essential staff from Haitian embassy amid security concerns

Gang-related violence in the country and a severe fuel shortage fuel concerns

Canada is temporarily withdrawing non-essential staff from its embassy in Haiti in response to a spike in gang-related violence in the country and a severe fuel shortage.

And while Global Affairs Canada says the embassy in Port-au-Prince does remain open, all Canadians are being told to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

The move to evacuate some Canadian diplomats and their families comes as Haiti’s government and police are struggling to control gangs that have blocked fuel distribution terminals for several weeks.

On Tuesday top Haitian government officials acknowledged the widespread lack of fuel during a news conference and said they were working to resolve the situation, although they provided no details.

Defense Minister Enold Joseph said the government is investigating why 30 fuel tanks sent to Haiti’s southern region went missing, adding that he has observed gasoline being sold on the black market.

In addition, Le Nouvelliste newspaper recently reported that truck drivers have been kidnapped and fuel trucks hijacked.

The fuel shortage comes as Haiti is still recovering from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in July. It has threatened the country’s water supply, which depends on generators, and hospitals in Port-au-Prince and beyond.

On Wednesday, Doctors Without Borders warned that the shortages have forced it to reduce medical care since last week, with staff treating only patients with life-threatening conditions.

The aid group said that its hospital and emergency centre will run out of fuel for generators in three weeks or less if new supplies don’t arrive.

The situation also has led to a spike in food prices in a country of more than 11 million people where more than 60 per cent of the population makes less than US$2 a day. Meanwhile, a gallon of gasoline, when available, currently costs US$15.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

Haiti

Previous story
‘The Immortal Poppy’: Canadian Legion sells NFTs for 100th anniversary
Next story
Bella Coola Legion will host Remembrance Day ceremony

Just Posted

The Canadian flag next to the Cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 262 in Bella Coola honours the children believed to be buried at the Kamloops Residential School site. (John Morton photo)
Bella Coola Legion will host Remembrance Day ceremony

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price blocks a shot during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs goalie Carey Price says ‘substance use’ led him to NHL’s assistance program

Theresa Marie and Tom Hermance have created a children's book together, The Blissful Cod, which incorporates creatures from the Great Bear Rainforest.(Photo submitted)
Friends team up to publish children’s book featuring Great Bear Rainforest creatures

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb has removed himself from all external city of Williams Lake appointments, but will continue as mayor. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Walt Cobb removes himself from several boards, continues as mayor