A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton Alta, on Friday December 28, 2018. Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton Alta, on Friday December 28, 2018. Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada to stop directly financing fossil-fuel projects abroad, with some exceptions

Policy applies to extraction, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal

Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.

The policy released Thursday afternoon applies to the extraction, production, transportation, refining and marketing of crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal, as well as power generation projects that do not use technologies such as carbon capture to significantly reduce emissions.

There is a narrow carveout for natural gas power generation under a set of criteria, including that there is no viable renewable alternative to the project and that it is replacing a higher-emitting fuel source.

The policy applies to federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations and does not cover domestic projects or subsidies to domestic companies.

Ottawa is making the move weeks shy of a deadline it committed to, along with 38 other countries, in November 2021 at an international climate summit in Glasgow.

Natural Resources Canada says the government intends to eliminate inefficient domestic fossil fuel subsidies and additional “significant” subsidies domestically by next year.

RELATED: UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

RELATED: UN warns Earth ‘firmly on track toward an unlivable world’

energy sectorFederal Politicsoil and gas

Previous story
Teens demand more support for survivors of sexual violence at Williams Lake protest
Next story
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau’s proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights

Just Posted

Brayden Methot in the drivers position of his specially-adapted van, which he can drive from his power chair using hand controls, despite a C4 spinal cord injury. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Williams Lake man driving first-of-its-kind adaptive van in Canada

Protesters were lining the street in front of the Williams Lake Courthouse on Dec. 8, 2022, protesting the treatment of survivors of sexual violence. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Teens demand more support for survivors of sexual violence at Williams Lake protest

WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Northern Health. (Image file.)
Northern Health hit with $355K fine for failing to do adequate safety reports

Carl Schooner was last heard from on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 when he left Bella Coola, headed to Williams Lake. (RCMP submitted photo)
RCMP seek assistance in locating missing Bella Coola man