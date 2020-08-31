Senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID 19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Scientists at Imperial College London are immunizing hundreds of people with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an early trial after seeing no worrying safety problems in a small number vaccinated so far. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Canada signs deals with Novovax, Johnson Johnson for COVID-19 vaccine

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

The federal government has a deal with a third vaccine developer to get access to an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as early as next spring.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday (Aug. 31) said a deal has been signed with Maryland-based biotechnology company Novovax as well as Johnson & Johnson.

Trudeau promised to secure for Canadians more than 80 million doses of the vaccines vaccine, both of which are currently in trials in the United States and Australia.

That would be enough to deliver two doses to almost every Canadian.

These are the third and fourth such deals Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers, adding to similar arrangements made with Pfizer and Moderna earlier this month.

All vaccines remain in clinical trials and must first be deemed safe by the developers and then approved by Health Canada for use here before any Canadians will be vaccinated.

Trudeau also announced $126 million in funding for the Biotechnology Research Institute of the National Research Council of Canada. Located in Montreal, the facility is expected to allow Canada to manufacture domestically.

However, the prime minister said the country was signing a variety of deals with vaccine manufacturers in hopes that one of them will provide immunity to COVID-19.

The Canadian Press

