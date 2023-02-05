Minister of National Defence Anita Anand holds a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The Canadian government says it has sent one of its military planes to Haiti to help the country cope with escalating violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canada sends military aircraft into Haiti’s skies as gang violence escalates

UN says gangs are restricting access to necessities like health care and water

Canada has sent one of its military planes to Haiti to help the country cope with escalating violence.

A joint statement today from National Defence Minister Anita Anand and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada has deployed a CP-140 Aurora aircraft to help “disrupt the activities of gangs” in Haiti.

Gang violence has become a reality for those living in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince since last summer, with hundreds having reportedly been kidnapped and killed.

The UN has also said gangs are restricting access to necessities like health care and water and are also allegedly sexually assaulting women and children.

Haiti’s political and humanitarian crisis has led to calls for Western countries to intervene, with the Canadian government saying the aircraft deployment comes in direct response to Haiti’s request for help.

The government says the patrol aircraft is currently in Haiti and will remain there “for a number of days” to help with surveillance and intelligence efforts.

The aircraft deployment is the latest step the government has taken to assist Haiti, and not indicative of a military intervention.

Other support measures to date include levying sanctions against individuals it views as responsible for the violence in Haiti.

“The deployment of a Canadian patrol aircraft will strengthen efforts to fight criminal acts of violence and to establish the conditions necessary for a peaceful and prosperous future,” Anand said in Sunday’s statement.

The Canadian Press

federal government

Georgia Jeffrey, front row left, Crystal Rain Harry, Cathy Robson, Dr. Maggie Kovach, Roxanne George, Loretta Mack, back row left, Trevis Mack, Lorianne Duran, Tim Michalchuk and Trudy Andy are enrolled in the University of British Columbia NITEP program in Bella Coola. They will be graduating in July 2023. Missing from the photograph are Stalla Stump and Chanel Wynja. (Photo submitted)
Ida Eriksen is a Bella Coola artist whose paintings will be filling the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake from Feb. 10, 2023 until March 25 for her solo show West Coast Light. (Photo courtesy of Ida Eriksen)
Quesnel Lake is a major tributary of the Fraser River and one of the deepest fjord lakes in the world, and a fishing destination lake for many. (Angie Mindus file photo)
Joletta Ratcliff, left, and her daughter Aaliyah Beeton were in Williams Lake over the weekend for the CNC Regional Figure Skating Championships. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
