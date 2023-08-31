(Black Press file photo)

Canada Post offering free mail forwarding for wildfire impacted British Columbians

Eligible residents have until Sept. 29 to register

Canada Post is offering eligible residents in B.C. free mailforwarding service for up to 12 months.

The postal service understands many British Columbians have been displaced by wildfires and cannot receive mail at home.

Eligible residents that have relocated to a community centre, shelter, hotel or motel will receive information on mail forwarding options in the coming days.

Residents impacted by wildfires in the following postal codes are eligible for this offer: V0E, V0K, V0N, V1P, V1V, V1W, V1X, V1Y, V1Z, V4T and V4V.

Registration for the free service is open at canadapost.ca/mailforwarding until Sept. 29.

Residents impacted by wildfires that have already purchased mail forwarding service can call Canada Post Customer Service to request a refund.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Canada Post

