Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, holds a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, holds a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada officially buying F-35 fighter jet for $19B to replace CF-18s

Canada to purchase 88 F-35s, with the first aircraft to be delivered in 2026

Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet to replace its aging CF-18s, ending the years-long search where it first began.

Canada had announced plans to buy the F-35 back in 2010, before politics and government mismanagement scuttled that decision.

The government says Canada will ultimately buy 88 F-35s at an estimated cost of $19 billion, with the first aircraft to be delivered in 2026.

The Canadian Press reported last month that the Defence Department had been authorized to spend $7 billion on an initial set of 16 F-35s and associated gear.

Officials confirmed in a briefing today that Canada will buy all 88 F-35s in a phased approach, with the initial investment including infrastructure upgrades, spare parts and other one-time costs.

Canada is expected to pay US$85 million per F-35, which officials say is the same price as the United States.

RELATED: Canada invests another US$70M in F-35 development despite no commitment to buy

Federal PoliticsFighter jetsMilitary

Previous story
VIDEO: Hawaii eruption not dangerous but offers spectacular sight
Next story
Mazatlán mayor reassures Canadians and other visitors following cartel violence

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of burning truck on Broadway Avenue North near Proctor Street Saturday, Jan. 7. (Bonnie Deno photo)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating after stolen truck found fully engulfed in flames

The barn at the Onward Ranch can be seen from the main road. (Barry Sale photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Onward Ranch steeped in history

Candlelight vigils will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 in Bella Bella, Bella Coola and Williams Lake for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. (RCMP submitted photo)
Candlelight vigils planned across Cariboo Chilcotin Coast for missing Bella Coola man

Kaitlin Todd has spent the last three years learning how to be a tattoo artist from 100 Mile Tattoo’s Andrew Schmah. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tattoo apprentice makes her mark in 100 Mile