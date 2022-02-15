Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos responds to a question during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos responds to a question during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada expected to announce changes to COVID-19 border restrictions today

Country now advises against all non-essential international travel because of the Omicron variant

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to announce major changes to the border measures designed to counter to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. EST.

Currently, the government advises against all non-essential international travel because of the threat posted by the Omicron variant.

Foreign nationals coming to Canada and people travelling within the country by plane, passenger train or boat must be vaccinated against COVID-19, with few exceptions.

Right now vaccinated international travellers are subject to COVID-19 test requirements before they cross the border, and potentially again once they arrive at a Canadian airport.

Travellers who have been outside Canada or the United States are also required to quarantine until their post-arrival test comes back negative.

Duclos suggested at a news conference last week the measures would be tweaked, saying the worst of the Omicron wave is now behind us.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada to announce changes to COVID-19 border measures next week

border agencyCoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
RCMP investigating racist abuse hurled at Okanagan students during ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest
Next story
UPDATE: Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act as ‘illegal blockades’ drag on

Just Posted

Drones were used to drop seed vessels in November 2021 in an area burned during the 2017 wildfires in the Chilcotin Plateau. (Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation photo)
First Nations use drone-seeding trial project to reforest wildfire ravaged areas west of Williams Lake

Williams Lake First Nation commemorated Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Phyllis Webstad, First Nations chiefs condemn use of Every Child Matters shirts by Freedom Convoy

Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service to the Anahim Lake Airport beginning March 1. (CRD photo)
Pacific Coastal will resume Anahim Lake service March 1

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins (right) talks to teachers during a cross-cultural training workshop in his community aimed at reconciliation. (Photo submitted)
Esk’etemc First Nation continues residential school survivor healing journey with concrete steps