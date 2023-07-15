Campground shut down after cougar kills dog in Cultus Lake

Clear Creek Campground in Cultus Lake was shut down after a cougar attacked and killed a pet on July 13, 2023. (Unsplash)

A campground in Cultus Lake was shut down after a cougar attacked and killed a dog Thursday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on July 13 at the Clear Creek Campground.

The campground was evacuated, and as of Friday, July 14, the cougar was still at large.

“Conservation Officer Service, supported by BC Parks staff and park operators are on site, in response to cougar activity in Clear Creek Campground,” read an advisory on the BC Parks website on July 14.

“To support their efforts and ensure public safety in the area, the Clear Creek Campground has been temporarily closed.”

People in the area are reminded not to leave children or pets unattended, and to call 911 if they see a cougar in that location.

