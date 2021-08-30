Campfire prohibition lifted for Central Coast area

Category 2 and 3 remains prohibited throughout the rest of the Coastal Fire Centre area

Campfires are now permitted in the Central Coast area.

The campfire ban was lifted effective at noon on Saturday, August 28, 2021, following a summer of record-breaking heat.

Apart from campfires permitted in Haida Gwaii and now in the Central Coast area, open burning including Campfires, Category 2 and 3 remains prohibited throughout the rest of the Coastal Fire Centre area. This includes the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages. Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited on Haida Gwaii and in the Central Coast area. These restrictions will remain in place until October 15, 2021, or until the order is rescinded.

Although conditions in the region are suitable to rescind the campfire prohibition due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with campfire use. It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

Reminders about campfires:

• A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide;

• Never light a campfire or keep it burning in windy conditions. Weather can change

quickly and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material;

• Maintain a fireguard around your campfire. This is a fuel-free area where all flammable

materials (grass, leaves, kindling, etc.) have been removed right down to the soil;

• Never leave a fire unattended;

• Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch

before leaving the area for any length of time.

Other activities which will now be permitted in the Central Coast area include:

• The use of tiki and similar kinds of torches;

• The use of chimineas; and

• The use of outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian

