Campfire ban lifted in Prince George area as wildfire risk remains high elsewhere in B.C.

Campfires allowed throughout Prince George, Northwest Fire Centres

Campfires will be allowed in the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres amid recent rainfall and cooler temperatures.

The BC Wildfire Service said although fire danger ratings have declined in the region, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire use.

A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

“It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with regulations,” an information bulletin stated Wednesday, July 28.

“Before lighting any fire, check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.”

Other activities previously banned but now permitted include the use of tiki and similar kinds of torches, chimneys, and outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriter Laboratories of Canada (ULC) rating.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, including the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages remain prohibited until Oct. 15 or until the order is rescinded.

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555 toll-free.

