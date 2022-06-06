Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. Calgary police say they are investigating after an 83-year-old women died in an apparent dog attack in the city’s northwest. CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. Calgary police say they are investigating after an 83-year-old women died in an apparent dog attack in the city’s northwest. CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police investigating death of 83-year-old woman after dog attack

Criminal charges or fines could be laid, and the dogs could be put down

Police say they are investigating after an 83-year-old woman died in an apparent dog attack in Calgary.

Officers and paramedics were called Sunday to the Capitol Hill neighbourhood in the city’s northwest, where they found the injured senior.

She was transported to hospital and later died.

Police say in a statement that neighbours tried to help and that the owner of the three dogs was able to remove them from the scene before officers arrived.

They say the city has seized the dogs and the animals will be held during the investigation.

Criminal charges or fines could be laid, and the dogs could be put down.

One of the woman’s neighbours, who did not want to be identified, told CTV that he tried to help.

He said his wife heard a commotion in the alley with several dogs and went to see what was going on. The man then joined his wife and saw two dogs being pulled into a yard.

“A little frustrated that I wasn’t able to get there a minute or two sooner,” the man told CTV. “The comfort I can take is I was there with her, and she wasn’t alone.”

The man said the dog owner also tried to help as they waited for paramedics.

He said the woman was a great neighbour who was often working in her yard.

“She was a slight little old lady, great neighbour, spry, continually out gardening, pruning the hedges,” the man said.

“The best person you could hope to have for a neighbour.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: VIDEO: Kelowna man recounts watching man kill cougar with machete to protect his dog

dog attack

Previous story
Province and Northwest B.C. First Nation sign historic agreement on gold and silver mine
Next story
BC Schizophrenia Society hopes to reach thousands touched by serious mental illness

Just Posted

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Montreal, Friday, April 15, 2022. Price is the winner of the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadiens’ Price wins Masterton for perseverance, dedication

A map showing the area included in the flood watch issued on June 5, 2022. (B.C. River Forecast Centre image)
Flood watch for Dean River issued, could surpass 10-year flows

Following a night of heavy rains Sunday, June 5, the Fraser River is much higher than usual Monday morning seen here from the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake. A rock that is usually exposed is now underwater which is very rare, said one resident. (Photo submitted - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Fraser River high following night of rain in Cariboo Chilcotin

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Interior. (River Forecast Centre map)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo plateau, Thompson region