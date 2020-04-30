A clown mannequin on a property in Penticton was ordered to be removed by the City of Penticton’s bylaw department. (Facebook)

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

Penticton bylaw officers have ordered that a local resident remove what they referred to on social media as their “Penticton Scarecrow” from their property.

On April 28 bylaw officers were made aware of the clown mannequin after a concerned citizen complained.

READ MORE: Aggressive pet rat results in denial of taxi ride for Penticton woman

“Bylaw officers have the right to order the removal of offensive matter considered to be objectionable to the public, as is outlined by the city’s good neighbor bylaw,” said Penticton bylaw services supervisor, Tina Siebert in an email.

In this case, the clown was deemed by bylaw services to be offensive matter.

“We had a public concern about an offensive clown statue at a private property residence. The scary clown had blood on its face and shirt and had been perceived as scary to children,” Siebert said.

After receiving the complaint, bylaw officers attended the man’s house and asked that he remove the, “very graphic clown.”

Bylaw services said the resident agreed to remove the close and added no further action was required.

A request for comment has not yet been returned by the individual.

READ MORE: Keremeos mannequins a spark of positivity in the community


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHF conference once again slated for Cloverdale
Next story
One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Nuxalk leadership move to lockdown community

Nuxalk hereditary leadership, supported by Council, are physically enforcing a lockdown at the Hill

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Bears out and about in the valley; residents urged to secure attractants

After a long winter, bears are roaming the valley once again.

Bella Coola Music Festival announces cancellation

Festival organizers say arts and culture events will proceed once it is safe to do so

Released inmate tests positive for COVID-19, exposes Tl’etinqox First Nations community to virus

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece, Trudeau says

The search has been complicated by a large debris field, chief of defence says

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Most Read