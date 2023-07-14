FILE - A man was arrested after stealing a bus from TransLink’s Vancouver Transit Centre bus depot and taking it for a ride down the road on July 13, 2023. (TransLink/Twitter)

Bus stolen from Lower Mainland transit centre, man arrested

Transit police said there was damage to the bus with broken glass and a cracked windshield

A man was arrested after stealing a bus from a Lower Mainland bus depot and taking it for a ride down the road.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed said a man entered TransLink’s Vancouver Transit Centre on Hudson Street Thursday (July 13) around 7 p.m. and stole one of the buses being worked on by a garage foreman.

He drove the bus about 10 to 12 blocks, ending in the 7200-block of Hudson Street, hitting “several parked cars in his journey.” When the suspect got out of the bus, he got out and tried to run away on foot but Vancouver Police officers were nearby and arrested him.

Steed said there was damage to the bus itself, with broken glass and a cracked windshield.

“When the bus was taken the handicap ramp was down, so on his way out of the depot he struck something which caused the ramp to come completely off of the bus.”

No one else was inside the bus, and no injuries were reported.

While police don’t know the suspect’s motives, Steed said mental health could have played a role. She added police are looking at recommending charges, including theft over $5,000, mischief and a couple of Motor Vehicle Act offences.

