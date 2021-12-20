Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

British Columbia’s new COVID-19 restrictions to curb Omicron variant come into effect

Restrictions implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals

New COVID-19 restrictions ranging from audience capacities on large venues to the number of people able to attend indoor gatherings are in effect today.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

Health officials say the restrictions, which also include the cancellation of all New Year’s Eve parties, are being implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

B.C. reported 302 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 135 on Thursday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce changes to B.C.’s rapid testing policy on Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

MORE DETAILS: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

RELATED: Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Coronavirus

Previous story
High vaccination rate helped mitigate B.C. university COVID-19 spike: Dr. Henry
Next story
English Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

More snow is set to hit the area this week. The blanket of snow already falling in December set the perfect scene for the holidays. This image captured by Hagensborg resident Marisa Blewett of her family’s home seems to invite everyone to cozy up by the fire with a cup of cocoa. (Marisa Blewett photo)
UPDATE: Winter storm warning issued for Central Coast, up to 40 cm snowfall expected

Clea Schooner, 22, said she looks forward to gaining new skills and making relationships that will help her be a strong advocate for her community and for the next generation, on Dec. 13 (Supplied photo)
North Coast woman named to provincial young leaders council

A riverfront property in the Bella Coola Valley that local residents Harvey and Carol Thommasen purchased in 2018 with the aim of making it a bird sanctuary is now the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s (NCC’s) newest conservation area in British Columbia. (Harvey Thommasen photo)
VIDEO: Bella Coola couple donate large parcel of rainforest land to Nature Conservancy of Canada