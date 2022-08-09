(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

British Columbians all over are feeling the pinch as rent prices jump in July

Canada’s most expensive rental markets are almost all in B.C. and Ontario

The rent in Vancouver is too high — so says multiple reports from online rental listing agencies.

Average monthly rent prices in Vancouver have been Canada’s highest for a while now, but a new report from rentals.ca found Vancouver renters paid even more in July than ever before. Prices for the average one-bedroom rose to $2,412 and the average two-bedroom is going for $3,597.

Other B.C. municipalities were ranked high, as well. Richmond saw the average one-bedroom listed for $2,144 for a one-bedroom and $2,703 for a two-bedroom; in Burnaby, a one-bedroom costs $2,049 and a two-bedroom is $2,717; in New Westminster, a one-bedroom is $1,868 and a two-bedroom is $2,192; and in Victoria, a one-bedroom is $1,803 and a two-bedroom is $2,823.

Zumper, another online rental listing site, listed slightly different numbers and included Kelowna as the seventh most expensive market in Canada with average rates on one-bedrooms at $1,650 and two-bedrooms going for $2,170.

Aside from Halifax, every municipality listed in rental.ca’s top 20 most expensive markets was in B.C. or Ontario. Data shows that rents in B.C. have jumped up by 25 per cent since last year.

Supply and demand are the biggest factors driving high prices in B.C. Other factors such as rising interest rates, workers returning to the office and students coming back for the fall semester do impact the housing market, analysts suggest.

READ MORE: ‘Dramatic imbalance’ between supply and demand at core of B.C.’s housing problem: analyst

READ MORE: Rental scams have spiked 160% since 2021, sparking warning from the BBB

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rental market

Previous story
Cloverdale senior hit by tag-teaming scammers, defrauding her of $15,000
Next story
Suspect throws brick at pregnant woman’s stomach in downtown Nanaimo

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office has opened an investigation into the arrest of a woman in Bella Coola on July 24, 2022 which resulted in an injury. (Black Press Media file photo)
Investigation underway after woman injured during arrest in Bella Coola

Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)
Couple arrested after staff at bar assaulted in Williams Lake

BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash near Williams Lake Aug. 7, 2022. (RCMP logo)
RCMP, Coroners Service investigating fatal ATV rollover near Williams Lake Aug. 7

Residents and staff at Age Care (formerly Cariboo Place) in Williams Lake enjoy a visit from Rayell Peterson and her family and their horse. The visit was intended to keep the residents connected to their past rural lifestyles. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Age Care residents in Williams Lake enjoy special visitors