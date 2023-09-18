UPDATE: Machete attack in downtown Williams Lake leaves 1 seriously injured

Police were on scene of an incident in Williams Lake Monday afternoon (Sept. 18). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a machete attack in Williams Lake’s downtown area Monday afternoon (Sept. 18).

RCMP said they responded to a report of one person with a machete attacking another at about 2:22 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle before police arrived, however, the victim was able to identify the suspect, said police.

The suspect, an adult man, was located and arrested without incident. The victim was immediately taken to hospital with serious injuries. It is believed that the people involved are known to each other.

The suspect remains in police custody and could face charges including aggravated assault.

Students at three schools in Williams Lake – Marie Sharpe Elementary School, Skyline and the Williams Lake high school – were on lockdown briefly due to the incident and school buses were on hold until RCMP gave the all clear.

There was a visible police presence downtown at the 200 block of Borland Street, which is where the attack took place, noted witnesses in the area.

