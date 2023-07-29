BREAKING: Contract firefighter killed while working in northern B.C.

B.C. Wildfire Service isn’t releasing further information right now

B.C. Wildfire Service says a firefighter has been killed while working.

A contract firefighter and crew member died while working in the Prince George Fire Centre Friday (July 28).

“The individual was injured while responding to a wildfire, so our primary concern as the B.C. Wildfire Service is the privacy of the individual’s family,” said Gavin Richmond, Prince George fire information officer.

Richmond said he couldn’t release further information, but directed any inquiries to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

This is the second B.C. wildfire firefighter to be killed in the line of duty this year, and the fourth in Canada.

Devyn Gale, 19, was killed July 13 while working near Revelstoke. She was a third-year firefighter with B.C. Wildfire Service.

Last Saturday, the wildfire service and the province held a public memorial for Gale in Revelstoke.

In the Northwest Territories, Adam Yeadon, 25, died while fighting a wildfire near Fort Liard on July 15.

The on July 19, a helicopter crashed in northwestern Alberta, killing the pilot and lone occupant, Ryan Gould, 41.

B.C. Wildfire Service operations director Cliff Chapman says crews are facing extreme and challenging conditions this year.

““You spend countless hours and days in very difficult, extreme conditions, trying to protect the people and the infrastructure of your province,” he said when speaking in the days after Gale’s death.

More than 1.5 million hectares had been burned in the province as of Thursday.

