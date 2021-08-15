FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

BREAKING: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20

Trudeau makes announcement after visiting Gov. Gen. Mary Simon

Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a visit to Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Sunday (Aug. 15) morning. The Parliament Simon dissolved stood at 155 seats for the Liberals, 119 for the Conservatives, 32 for the Bloc Quebecois, 24 for the NDP and two for the Greens. There are also four Independents and one vacant seat.

Speculation about the election call, which has been ongoing for months, ramped up this week as both the Liberals and Conservatives released ads and the New Democrats unveiled their party’s platform.

READ MORE: Opposition’s already on campaign trail with election call expected any day

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021Justin Trudeau

Previous story
Trudeau featured in new Liberal ad campaign ahead of expected election call

Just Posted

The Bella Coola River was high at the end of June due to a quick melt caused by a heat wave. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP, community members search for victims after fishing boat capsizes on Bella Coola River

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20

Bella Coola RCMP detachement. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)
Two injured, one arrested, after shots fired at rural Bella Coola property

Steelhead have seen a sharp decline. (Habitat Conservation Trust foundation photo)
Interior Fraser wild steelhead conservation program nets $98K in funding