BREAKING: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a visit to Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Sunday (Aug. 15) morning. The Parliament Simon dissolved stood at 155 seats for the Liberals, 119 for the Conservatives, 32 for the Bloc Quebecois, 24 for the NDP and two for the Greens. There are also four Independents and one vacant seat.

Speculation about the election call, which has been ongoing for months, ramped up this week as both the Liberals and Conservatives released ads and the New Democrats unveiled their party’s platform.

READ MORE: Opposition’s already on campaign trail with election call expected any day

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021Justin Trudeau