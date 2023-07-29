BREAKING: Amber Alert cancelled, B.C. children found safe

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)

The two children in a province-wide Amber Alert have been located safely, police say.

Surrey RCMP said Saturday (July 29) that around 7:20 p.m. that Joshuah, 10, and Aurora Bolton, 8, were located safe. They are now in the process of being reunited with their family.

“We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the AMBER Alert was issued,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn “We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children.”

Police say additional information will be provided at a news conference that is scheduled for Sunday.

The children were reported missing by their father to Surrey RCMP on July 17, after their mother, Verity Bolton, failed to return them back to him.

The Amber Alert was issued July 19.

Verity and her children left the Surrey area for a planned vacation in the Okanagan on June 28.

Verity was last seen in Kamloops leaving a grocery story on July 15 and the children were last seen at a Merritt gas station on July 7. The three were believed to be travelling with Verity’s father, Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov.

Police believed they were living off-the-grid.

Here is a timeline of their whereabouts:

