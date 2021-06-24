BREAKING: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The Cowessess First Nation says ground-penetrating radar recently discovered the graves at the Marieval Indian Residential School.

It says the number is the highest to date found in Canada.

“We always knew that there were graves here,” Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told a virtual news conference Thursday.

He showed a photo of a grassy field with coloured markers sticking out of the ground.

“The gravesite is there and it is real,” he said.

“There are 751 flags.”

Last month, a First Nation in British Columbia announced ground-penetrating radar had found what are believed to be the remains of 215 children buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. The school was once the largest in Canada’s residential school network.

An estimated 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children attended the schools between the 1860s and 1996. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission documented stories from survivors and families and issued a report in 2015.

The report details mistreatment at the schools, including the emotional, physical and sexual abuse of children, and at least 4,100 deaths.

The Cowessess school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries. Delorme says it closed in 1996.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Previous story
Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive
Next story
BC Ferries adding sailings as it anticipates ‘busy summer season’

Just Posted

The Cariboo Mountains as seen from Issac Lake on the Bowron Lake canoe circuit. The Bowron Lake canoe circuit inside Bowron Lake Provincial park stretches over 100 km. (Wikipedia Commons photo)
RCMP believe Alberta kayacker went over waterfall, drowned in Bowron Lake Provincial Park

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Cariboo. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Unprecedented heat wave’: Environment Canada issues heat warning for Cariboo, Coast

Sam Schooner is Chief of the Nuxalk Nation. (Photo submitted)
‘We need jobs,’ says newly-elected Nuxalk Chief Samuel Schooner

Lynda Price, seen here in June at the SD27 First Nations Role Model ceremony in Williams Lake, was reelected as chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lynda Price, seen here in June at the SD27 First Nations Role Models ceremony in Williams Lake, was reelected as Chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lynda Price re-elected as chief of Ulkatcho First Nation