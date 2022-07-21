BREAKING: 2 people shot in Chilliwack; RCMP advising residents to stay inside

Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)
Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)

Two people have reportedly been shot east of downtown Chilliwack near McNaught and Yale Roads.

Police are advising residents of the area to stay inside their homes.

One patient was reported as critical in cardiac arrest, another was in stable condition.

Four ambulances were called to the home along McNaught Road.

Meanwhile, air ambulances are waiting at the Chilliwack Airport to take those shot to hospital.

As of 12:13 p.m., one person was loaded into an air ambulance by paramedics.

It’s unclear if the suspect is in police custody or if there are more than two people injured in the incident.

More to come.

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewschilliwackShooting

Previous story
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
Next story
Power restored after major FortisBC outage in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Coastal First Nations welcome new hunting regulations that will help protect spirit bear populations. (Photo: Kyle Breckenridge)
Coastal First Nations hope black bear hunting ban revives Spirit bear populations

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the UBCIC, left, June North, widow of the man who died by suicide and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars all spoke during a press conference held Tuesday, July 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident

Williams Lake RCMP and North District Emergency Response Team officers respond to the corner of Smedley Street and Eleventh Avenue on Sunday, July 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Indigenous leaders demand public inquiry into fatal police incident in Williams Lake

Williams Lake strength athlete Tyson Delay competes in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake lifters continue to winning streak, set sights on nationals