Break and enter suspect arrested at Tl’etinqox First Nation west of Williams Lake Sunday Feb. 19

The North District Emergency Response Team was called in to assist

Alexis Creek RCMP were called to a break-and-enter Sunday, Feb. 19 at Tl’etinqox First Nation. (RCMP logo)

Alexis Creek RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at Tl’etinqox First Nation west of Williams Lake on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:37 a.m, resulting in the arrest of one suspect.

BC media relations officer Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said through the course of the investigation officers were able to determine the location of the suspect at another residence.

“Due to the nature of the call and the perceived risk to public and police officer safety, the North District Emergency Response Team (ND ERT) was called to assist,” he told Black Press Media.

Eventually the occupants of the residence were safely removed and the suspect arrested.

Clark said this appeared to have been an isolated incident and police believe there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“At this time no charges have yet been laid, therefore the name of the suspect cannot be released at this time,” Clark said.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP