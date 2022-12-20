Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. File photo

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. File photo

Brawl breaks out at company Christmas party in Princeton

Police were called to a private function at the Legion

A company Christmas party turned into a brawl last Saturday night, Dec. 16.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the party was held at the Princeton Legion and arranged by a local employer.

Police were called between 10 and 11 p.m. after a fight broke out involving several party-goers.

Hughes said the altercation is believed to have started between four people following a verbal dispute about a family member. At least one man was injured, receiving a facial laceration.

The investigation is continuing, and it is not clear yet whether charges will be recommended to Crown.

“We are still in the process of gathering statements,” said Hughes. “The parties who were spoken to (at the scene) appeared to be intoxicated.”

It was also reported to police that one woman who was involved in the melee left the Legion in a vehicle.

RELATED: Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

RELATED: Delta police to pilot body-worn cameras for some patrol officers – a first in B.C.

Christmas holiday

Previous story
Vernon family devastated by death of teenage daughter, 2 days after surgery
Next story
UPDATE: Coquihalla closed southbound following multiple crashes as heavy winter weather continues

Just Posted

Members of Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation (SXFN) are celebrating the return of lands back to the community as part of treaty negotiations. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Agreement to purchase ranch reunites First Nation in Cariboo with traditional lands

Members of the SAMS cross-country running team Eli Hall, Aubrey Pelletier, Morgan Boileau, Tristen Sellars and coach Alex Boileau were in Victoria for the provincials. (Photo submitted)
SAMS cross-country (XC) running athletes see successes

A water outflow pipe from Shawatlans Lake, near the Woodworth Dam project on Oct. 15, for which the provincial government invested $10 million dollars on the infrastructure for water to Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice supports State of Emergency in Prince Rupert

Max William captured a pictured of his thermometer at Chilanko Forks, in the Chilcotin Dec. 19 at 4 a.m. (Max William photo)
Temperatures plunge in Chilcotin, -47C at Puntzi Mountain