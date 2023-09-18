Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be discussing drug decriminalization and public drug use in the opening session of the annual Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Bonnie Henry talks public drug use with B.C. mayors and councillors

Public health officer speaking as the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference opens

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be discussing drug decriminalization and public drug use in the opening session of the annual Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

More than 2,000 people are registered to attend the annual gathering of elected municipal leaders that concludes Friday with a speech by Premier David Eby.

The convention’s keynote speaker is John Herdman, former coach of the Canadian women’s and men’s national soccer teams.

UBCM president Jen Ford says the convention comes as communities tackle wildfires, housing woes, mental health and addictions, with some facing multiple emergencies.

She says municipal leaders are looking to the province to ease bureaucracy to access funds to make their communities safer from wildfires.

The B.C. government lifted the province’s state of emergency last week, saying cooler temperatures are reducing the risk of wildfires, which have burned a record area of almost 24,000 square kilometres.

READ ALSO: No evidence decriminalization has led to increase in public drug use

READ ALSO: Decriminalization meant to save lives in toxic drug crisis: Whiteside

public healthUBCM

Love The Coast Mountain News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP investigating suspicious death of man in Williams Lake
Next story
Wildfires, opioids, homes on agenda at gathering of B.C.’s local leaders

Just Posted

Archie Chantyman (front) set off on a healing walk from Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation west of Quesnel intending to make it to St. Joseph’s Residential School. He was joined, early on, by Mateo Rojas (with flag), Freddie Clement (with feathers) and a representative from Seasons House (with dog). (Karen Powell photo)
Archie Chantyman walks from his Nation near Quesnel deep into his past

Elske Stadey, from left, inez Stadey, Tayden Murphy, and Oskar Tillotson, have fun playing with the watershed model at the Streams to Sea table on Sept. 9 at the Horsefly Salmon Festival. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo classrooms can see, assist, in salmon life cycle

Bears are prowling neighbourhoods all over Quesnel in higher numbers than usual, due to many forest factors this year, but it was still concerning and rare to see this grizzly on Moffat Street. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)
UPDATE Conservation officers plan to trap, relocate Quesnel grizzly bear

The view of Horn Lake looking toward the Hell Raving Creek wildfire is better Monday, Sept. 18 as the area had rain overnight and a cool morning. (Patrice Gordon photo)
Horn Lake evacution order downgraded to an alert Sept. 18