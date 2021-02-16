Blue Economy Strategy sessions kick off with roundtable marathon

Fisheries Minister meets with nine stakeholder groups in first week of consultations

China Ocean Shipping’s Antwerp unloads at the Port of Prince Rupert. Ottawa has launched public consultations for its Blue Economy Strategy for environmentally and economically sustainable ocean-based industries that will better utilize the economic potential of Canada’s coastline. (Black Press file photo)

China Ocean Shipping’s Antwerp unloads at the Port of Prince Rupert. Ottawa has launched public consultations for its Blue Economy Strategy for environmentally and economically sustainable ocean-based industries that will better utilize the economic potential of Canada’s coastline. (Black Press file photo)

Canada’s fisheries minister has wrapped up her first week of roundtable discussions with stakeholders on the development of Canada’s first Blue Economy Strategy.

The strategy is intended to position the country as a global leader in ocean-based economies that create middle-class jobs while pushing for healthier oceans and sustainable ocean industries.

“What we heard this week was that Canadians agree — our Blue Economy has so much potential for growth. We’re going to keep working with Indigenous peoples, industry, environmentalists and more to create a strategy that will ensure we’re sustainably harnessing our ocean resources to their full potential. Canadians want a thriving Blue Economy that is built on protection, production, prosperity, and that’s exactly what we’re striving toward,” Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Bernadette Jordan said.

READ MORE: Ottawa eyes B.C. coastline for new economic vision

Last week Jordan held nine roundtables with leaders in key sectors including the fisheries and aquaculture, academia and women leaders in ocean sectors.

Jordan said she heard about the importance of B.C.’s fisheries and coastal tourism from the Pacific region, the level of importance of having reliable, timely, and accessible data on the oceans from ocean scientists and professors and the need for collaboration between communities, First Nations and industry to produce a strategy that considers economic, social and environmental factors.

Topics leading Jordan’s public engagement include products and technologies to foster a sustainable commercial fishing industry, offshore renewable energy, transportation, sustainable tourism, international trade and new green technologies in ocean-related fields.

READ MORE: Build a better blue economy through responsible aquaculture

As the roundtable discussions continue, Jordan said engagement with Indigenous peoples will be critical in the strategy’s development, as they bring vast knowledge and valuable experience in their ancient, close relationship with the oceans.

Developing the strategy will be a major undertaking of multiple ministries, including transport, economic development, science and industry, Crown-Indigenous relations and international trade, among others.


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Just Posted

Bella Bella Community School was also selected (file photo)
Two central coast schools to participate in the Active School Travel Pilot Program

SAMS and Bella Bella Community schools will both receive funding under the program

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Anthony Billyboy and Ted Sam manage a checkpoint at Taseko Lake Road west of Williams Lake on May 16, 2020. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Coalition of First Nations sign agreements to receive detailed COVID-19 case numbers

Systemic change in B.C.’s healthcare system must still occur, say First Nations

“We want to share our experience and message because we hope that people will stop pointing blame at one another, stop creating false enemies and remember that our real fight is against COVID-19 and we must work together to defeat it,” said TNG tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse, noting there has been some goodwill and positive gestures during this difficult time. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Defeating COVID-19 requires unity, says Tsilhqot’in Nation

Call against racism supported by B.C. health officials, CRD and WLFN

Cold Arctic air currently over the northern BC interior will continue to filter southwards and towards the BC coast (file photo)
Cold weather coming for Bella Coola this week

Arctic air is moving across central and northern B.C.

D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)
B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 18, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping on Feb. 13 at Pacific Christian School in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 18, solves 1010 cubes in six hours

Most Read