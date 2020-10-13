Kristina behind the wheel of her 1928 Model A Ford (Caitlin Thompson photo)

Blast from the past: local family enjoys vintage 1920s Model A Ford Tudor

If you’re lucky you might see the 1928 Model A Ford cruising around Bella Coola

Kristina Knudsen has always wanted an old car, but not just any old car. For as long as she can remember, she’s wanted a car straight from the era of the roaring Great Gatsby 1920s. Earlier this month she finally got it: a 1928 Model A Ford Tudor.

Since then she has been enjoying driving it around the Valley (top speed is 6o kms/hr so don’t be afraid to pass on by!) and having a great time behind the wheel.

“I think if I had a past life I must have been in the 1920s,” she said. “I’ve always loved everything about that era, so when we came across this car I knew it was the one.”

Knudsen had looked online off and on for years for a 1920s vehicle but hadn’t had any luck until recently when she and her husband spotted this one on Kijiji. After a few phone calls back and forth with the owner they were convinced and left town with their cargo trailer bound for Alberta. They loaded her up, Knudsen affectionately calls her Daisy, and brought her home.

The 1928 Model A Ford was was the Ford Motor Company’s second market success, after its predecessor, the Model T. First produced on October 20, 1927, but not introduced until December 2, it replaced the venerable Model T, which had been produced for 18 years. The Model A was the first Ford to use the standard set of driver controls with conventional clutch and brake pedals, throttle, and gearshift. It was designated a 1928 model and was available in four standard colors.

Knudsen’s is a creamy beige/yellow, but the Model A also came in blue, green, gray and black. By February 4, 1929, one million Model As had been sold, and by July 24, two million. The range of body styles ran from the Tudor at US$500 (in grey, green, or black) to the town car with a dual cowl at US$1,200.

In March 1930, Model A sales hit three million, and there were nine body styles available. Model A production ended in March 1932, after 4,858,644 had been made in all body styles.

Cruising around in it makes you feel like you are truly living in another era, and the crushed velvet interior and tassels really add to the ambience inside. The car has no side mirrors so the driver has to keep a watchful eye out for traffic, but that honestly everyone is mostly watching you! The waves and smiles you get tootling around in the little beauty are lots of fun.

Knudsen’s husband Dave is also a car aficionado, but of a slightly different era. Their driveway also features a 2007 Ford Mustang in mint condition; it travels just a mite faster than its counterpart.

There’s another reason for their purchase as well, one that many of us probably aspire to follow, and that is why wait?

“After losing my mom and Dave’s sister both to cancer, we decided we should just start doing the things we want to and not wait any more,” Knudsen explained. “We never know when we might not be able to anymore.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alexis Creek restaurant and suite burned to the ground Thanksgiving weekend
Next story
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Just Posted

Blast from the past: local family enjoys vintage 1920s Model A Ford Tudor

If you’re lucky you might see the 1928 Model A Ford cruising around Bella Coola

Highway 20 Butikk open for business in Hagensborg

Beat the rainy day blues with a little local shopping to lift your spirits!

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

Andrew Wilkinson rolls out party platform before debate

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

Most Read