Kelowna Fire Department on the ice at Kelowna Golf and Country Club for cold water training on Jan. 5, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Black Press reporter takes the plunge with firefighters for cold water training

Kelowna Fire Department renews skills with annual training

The Kelowna Fire Department is doing some annual training.

Capital News’ Brittany Webster joined the firefighters for cold water and ice training at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

If you happen to fall in the ice, first try to stay calm and catch your breath. Next, swim back to where you fell in as the ice there was strong enough to hold you. Then using your forearms, kick your legs to get yourself horizontal and pull yourself out onto your stomach. Once out of the water, roll away from where you fell until it is safe to stand up.

READ MORE: ‘It’s like you’re drowning in snow’: Teen saves father who fell into tree well at B.C. ski resort

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersKelownaOkanaganWinter

Previous story
Canadian scientists watching for new COVID variants in airplane wastewater
Next story
‘Miracle Baby’ sole survivor of 1957 B.C. mudslide has died

Just Posted

Candlelight vigils will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 in Bella Bella, Bella Coola and Williams Lake for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. (RCMP submitted photo)
Candlelight vigils planned across Cariboo Chilcotin Coast for missing Bella Coola man

Canada celebrate a goal by Joshua Roy during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semifinal action against USA in Halifax on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Former Williams Lake man gets front row seat working for Team Canada at World Juniors

Robbie Coppock takes a walk among the big cedars on the Saloompt Forest Trail. The valley has been busy with visitors since the start of summer. (Nathan Davis photo)
Year in Review 2022: July, August and September

Ebus will be taking over the route through Williams Lake to run an inter-city service between Prince George and Kamloops. (Contributed)
Inter-city bus route Kamloops to Prince George to be taken over by Ebus