Big Stick Lake area under evacuation order

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the Big Stick Lake area.

The order replaces the Big Stick Area alert issued on July 3 and residents are required to leave immediately due to the 72-hectare blaze north of Big Stick Lake.

“Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” the CRD said.

The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Williams Lake, where Emergency Support Services have been set up at the Williams Lake Fire Hall, at 230 Hodgson Rd.

Residents are asked to register at ESS. They should also close all windows and doors, close gates (latch) but do not lock and not use more vehicles than required. Residents are also urged to take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available and take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Residents should not shut off their natural gas. For more information visit www.fortisbc.com

About 28 firefighters, one helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment were working on the fire Friday.



