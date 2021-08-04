Big Stick Lake area properties under evacuation order, sustained winds increased fire activity

The CRD issued the alert for 92 parcels or 17,193 hectares Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 11 p.m.

An evacuation order went into effect Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. for the Big Stick Lake area. (CRD image)

An Evacuation Order was issued by Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for 92 parcels in Big Stick Area #2 & Big Stick Area #3 on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 11 p.m.

The order replaced the Big Stick Area #2 Alert issued at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 and the Big Stick Area #3 Alert issued at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Residents were asked to use Highway 20 to Williams Lake as the evacuation route and register with Emergency Support Services at the Williams Lake Fire Hall at 230 Hodgson Road.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson told the Tribune Wednesday the ESS received no evacuees over the evening.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Madison Smith at the Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed a flyover was conducted of the Big Stick Lake wildfire on Wednesday morning.

As a result, the fire is now estimated to be 7,200 hectares in size.

“There were sustained winds throughout the day yesterday which led to increased wildfire behaviour on the northern flank of the fire,” Smith said.

The winds shifted late Tuesday afternoon and increased fire behaviour on the southern flank.

“We had personnel remain on site overnight due to that increased activity.”

A heavy equipment task force team will be on site today (Wednesday) to re-establish containment lines in the southern flank and go around to the area where the fire increased on the northern flank.

Aviation support is dropping buckets of water on the fire to help cool the hot spots, while on the ground firefighters are working to secure the line and extinguish hot spots.

“This morning the fire behaviour in the southern portion, which was very active last evening, has decreased and is much lower today.”

There are 62 personnel, four helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment tasked to the fire.

