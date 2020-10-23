Below seasonal temperatures, snow in the forecast for Bella Coola

It’s an early start to winter in the Bella Coola Valley and across the Chilcotin as an Arctic air mass continues to push into the province. More early season snowfall expected today as Arctic air arrives. Below seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend.

A low pressure system off Vancouver Island will move into Washington State this evening. Meanwhile, modified Arctic air will advance southward through the B.C. interior. By this afternoon, the Arctic front is expected to reach Kamloops and pile up against the east side of the Rockies.

The early snowfall is already wreaking havoc with the roads in Williams Lake as multiple crashes are being reported throughout the city.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning in place for Chilcotin as snow wreaks havoc on roads around Williams Lake

With a somewhat cool airmass already in place, widespread snow is expected from Bella Coola and Whistler eastward to 100 Mile and the southwest interior, and further to the Kootenays and parts of the Columbias. Snow may become mixed with rain over southern and eastern portions of this area. Currently, forecast snowfall amounts range from 5 to 15 cm.

In the wake of the low, a drying trend begins on Saturday as the Arctic air spreads through the rest of the southern interior. Temperatures of 10 degrees below seasonal normals are expected through the weekend.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.