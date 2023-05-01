Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue hosting open house May 9

Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue is hosting an open house on Tuesday, May 9. (Photo submitted) Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue presently has 20 active members. (Photo submitted) Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue is hoping to attract new members. (Photo submitted) Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue swift water rescue team members practice during the spring and summer months. (Photo submitted)

Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue is hosting an open house Tuesday, May 9 in hopes of recruiting some new faces.

Members will be on hand at the hall, adjacent to the Hagensborg Post Office, from 6 to 8 p.m. to share information with anyone who may be interested in joining.

“We have 20 active members,” said BCVSAR second vice-president Ryan Levesque.

The hope is some new members will join who can help write applications for funding, such as Community Gaming Grants and running the society.

Levesque said they hope to run an 80-hour course in the fall, but have yet to determine the date.

He runs the swift water rescue team and manages the gear and equipment, while BCVSAR president Trevor Provost is the rope rescue and mountain rescue team lead.

Regularly the group practices twice a month for base training, and members of the swift water rescue team practices every 10 days during the spring and summer.

The board consists of five members. Andrew Stapleton is the vice-president, Kate McGivney is the treasurer and Holly Wilgress is the secretary.

Originally formed in 2005, BCVSAR became a registered not-for-profit society in 2018 and receives some funding from Emergency Management BC through BC Search and Rescue Association, dependent on the number of calls per year.

