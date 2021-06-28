Raylea Moody was thrilled to take home a blue ribbon after winning the musical rails novelty race June 13 at the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders gymkhana held at the Walker Island Rodeo Grounds. (Photo submitted)

Raylea Moody was thrilled to take home a blue ribbon after winning the musical rails novelty race June 13 at the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders gymkhana held at the Walker Island Rodeo Grounds. (Photo submitted)

Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders host second gymkhana of the season

The club is grateful to all those who came out to ride, cheer, and volunteer

Joy MACKAY

Special to Coast Mountain News

The Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders hosted their second gymkhana of the season on June 13th, under sunny skies.

The event was attended by 10 participants of various ages, and a small but enthusiastic crowd cheered them on from the grandstands.

In addition to three ‘traditional’ events: keyhole, stake, and barrel race, two novelty events were held, in an effort to include competitors of all ages and abilities.

This month’s novelty races were musical rails (think musical chairs, but with horses), and a water relay.

Due to COVID restrictions, the club is still not able to offer the ever-popular rodeo burgers, but looks forward to making a full concession available in the near future.

The club is grateful to all those who came out to ride, cheer, and volunteer!

Read More: Musicians set to perform live at Bella Coola Music Festival in July

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bella Coola

 

Nathaniel Schooner. (Photo submitted)

Nathaniel Schooner. (Photo submitted)

Jennifer and Sol Taylor enjoy their time together at the event. (Photos submitted)

Jennifer and Sol Taylor enjoy their time together at the event. (Photos submitted)

Sophia Taylor and Wendy Kingsley take part in the gymkhana June 13.

Sophia Taylor and Wendy Kingsley take part in the gymkhana June 13.

Previous story
4 dogs in Nanaimo die from heat stroke
Next story
1 airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in B.C. neighbourhood

Just Posted

Roger Harris of Bella Coola displays where his allegiance lays as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals June 28, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast hockey fans ready to cheer for Carey Price in Stanley Cup finals

Riders take part in the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders gymkhana held recently.
Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders host second gymkhana of the season

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Two Northern saw-whet owls captured and banded at the Tatlayoko Lake Bird Observatory in 2019. (Photo submitted)
Tatlayoko Lake Bird Observatory owl banding program growing