Bella Coola Valley residents electric fence initiative renewed for 2023

Bella Coola Valley Tourism is teaming up with Grizzly Bear Foundation for another year of the electric fence incentive program. (Photo submitted)

Due to the successful launch of the valley’s electric fence initiative, Bella Coola Valley Tourism, in partnership with the Grizzly Bear Foundation is continuing its incentive for valley residents in offering a 50 per cent discount on premium electric fence components.

New products for 2023 include a variety of scare devices such as rechargeable Mega-Blast Sirens, single shot launchers, bear bangers and screamers.

Also new this year are fibreglass posts which are recommend for straight runs (cedar posts recommended for corners).

The Grizzly Bear Foundation’s grant of $5,000 worth of electric fence products is intended to help improve safety in our communities by making premium fencing products more affordable.

“There have been instances where a bear may be unfazed by a poorly designed or under-sized electric fence, especially if they are conditioned to return to a food source,” said Tom Hermance, a former tourism president who is remaining on with BCVT to volunteer and assist with this program. “The components we carry have more than enough power and deter any bear from gaining entry. When properly sized and installed bear-proof electric fences are extremely effective.”

Bears are motivated by food, not malice.

Once bears have located accessible fruit trees or other human-provided attractants, they’ll linger or even stay close by that food source. It’s the attraction provided by humans that invite bears to stay around. This creates conflicts between residents as well as with other bears and raises safety concerns for the entire community.

“BCVT will only carry high-quality, heavy-duty components to ensure these fences have the desired effect.”

“Aside from safety concerns, destroyed bears are bad for the valley’s reputation and for our tourism economy. It’s absolutely critical for the Valley’s ecosystems and tourism businesses that bear populations maintain healthy and stable numbers. Employees of over 60 local businesses are jeopardized when the numbers of bears get too low. We lose our greatest advantage over other B.C. tourist destinations.

“BCVT is committed to proactive, responsible behavior to reduce bear attractants in our communities. We urge every Valley resident to take responsible, preventive measures to safeguard their own property. Thanks to everyone for your participation.”

For purchase inquiries, please contact:

BCVT Email: info@bellacoola.ca

This article was submitted by Bella Coola Valley Tourism

