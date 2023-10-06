Bella Coola Valley Bailey Bridge to re-open Oct. 10

Ministry of Transportation confirmed the upgrade project is on schedule

Re-opening of the Bailey Bridge in the Bella Coola Valley is scheduled as planned on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m., the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) confirmed Friday.

Soon the crew will lower the bridge onto the new jump-span and being removing the temporary bridge jacking supports.

MoTi noted the project will increase the lifespan of the bridge and provide increased safety and reliability, adding critical components including concrete girders have been installed.

The shuttle and other services will remain in place until the bridge opens to traffic.