CityWest has received conditional approval for $10.3 million in grants from the Connecting British Columbia program for six coastal projects (file photo)

CityWest has received conditional approval for $10.3 million in grants from the Connecting British Columbia program for six coastal projects (file photo)

Bella Coola to benefit from connectivity investments for coastal communities

CityWest will receive more than $10 million from Connecting British Columbia

A wave of connectivity investments this year will bring improved internet performance and reliability to people living in many of B.C.’s coastal communities.

“We’re rolling up our sleeves and joining with communities, First Nations and service providers to usher in a new age of connectivity along B.C.’s stunning coastline. Improvements to internet access will begin to arrive this year, unlocking opportunities for people, families and workplaces in coastal areas,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “Connectivity brings the world to our doorsteps. Together, we can ensure people in coastal communities have the internet access they need.”

People in coastal communities like Cortes Island, Bella Coola, Skidegate, Zeballos and Quadra Island will benefit from faster and more reliable internet access as part of StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.

The Province expanded the Connecting British Columbia program in September 2020 with a $90-million grant to encourage investment in broadband and cellular infrastructure to benefit people in rural and Indigenous communities throughout B.C.

“Coastal First Nations hold the keys to transforming B.C.’s economic and well-being future,” said Christine Smith-Martin, executive director, Coastal First Nations. “As communities along the central, north coast and Haida Gwaii get connected through high-speed internet and included in B.C.’s ever-growing digital opportunities, there is a wealth of cultural wisdom, prosperity and world-renowned stewardship leadership that will accelerate our member Nations’ collective vision in building a conservation economy while protecting our environment. As ‘connected Nations,’ we look forward to working with the Province to create a better future for our next seven generations.”

Internet service provider CityWest will receive more than $10 million from Connecting British Columbia to enhance connectivity for more than 2,800 households in places like Whaletown, Granite Bay and 4 mile, as well as communities within the territories of the Haida Nation, Nuxalk Nation, Ehattesaht First Nation and Klahoose First Nation.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this opportunity to expand into some significantly underserved areas of the province, many of which will be hooked into our new undersea fibre Connected Coast project,” said Stefan Woloszyn, CEO, CityWest. “We have heard from community leaders about how connectivity is critical to foster growth in the digital economy and navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Strathcona Regional District and communities have worked tirelessly with us to improve connectivity for people on the coast.”

CityWest is also a proponent behind Connected Coast Network, a $45.4-million investment in coastal connectivity funded in part by the Connecting British Columbia program. This ambitious project will bring a fibre-optic connection to coastal communities on Haida Gwaii, Vancouver Island and between Prince Rupert and Vancouver.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, alternative, remote forms of educating students have never been more important. Overcoming connectivity limitations helps us achieve our education goals and keep students engaged,” said Sean Rogers, director, Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre. “We are looking forward to taking advantage of emerging technologies that rely on connectivity infrastructure. Improved internet access will bolster our research capacity to study climate change predictions in the ocean ecosystem.”

Investments in connectivity are part of StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan, which can help coastal communities take advantage of the Connected Coast Network project. People in places like Masset, Queen Charlotte, Seaford and Bold Point will be able to enjoy a direct fibre connection to their homes when the Connected Coast Network is completed and their community is connected to a proposed landing site.

Connecting British Columbia is also helping Shaw Communications improve internet performance for people living on Mayne, Pender and Galiano islands with a grant up to $341,100 toward project costs.

“As people continue to work, learn and connect with family and friends online, having a reliable internet connection has never been more important than it is today,” said Paul McAleese, president, Shaw Communications. “Partnering with the provincial government has been essential in ensuring the residents and businesses of Mayne, Pender and Galiano islands have access to the connectivity they need to work, learn, and stay connected to friends and loved ones from their homes.”

The Province continues to welcome internet service providers’ applications to the Connecting British Columbia program’s Economic Recovery Intake. Funds from the program will benefit people in hundreds of rural and Indigenous communities throughout B.C. this year.

“B.C. has many coastal communities that can only be accessed by boat. Having a reliable, high-speed internet connection can make all the difference for people when working remotely and attending school,” said Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast. “The coming improvements to coastal connectivity will make a huge difference in peoples’ lives while providing an important public amenity that can be vital for emergency response and public safety.”

CityWest has received conditional approval for $10.3 million in grants from the Connecting British Columbia program for six coastal projects. Communities benefiting from these projects include the Village of Queen Charlotte, Skidegate 1, Masset, Masset 1, Bella Coola 1, Bella Coola, 4 Mile, Granite Bay, Bold Point, Open Bay, Mansons Landing, Whaletown, Seaford, Tork 7, Zeballos and Ehatis 11.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system
Next story
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Just Posted

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, the project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

CityWest has received conditional approval for $10.3 million in grants from the Connecting British Columbia program for six coastal projects (file photo)
Bella Coola to benefit from connectivity investments for coastal communities

CityWest will receive more than $10 million from Connecting British Columbia

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Police concerned missing boy may have hitchhiked out of Hixon area

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, are continuing just outside the community north of Quesnel

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

The Northern Expedition, shown here ready to load, is holding fast at the Bear Cove terminal. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Three Northern Expedition ferry sailings cancelled due to COVID

Live-aboard crew isolating, sailings cancelled as precaution

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

Most Read