Bella Coola RCMP seize drugs, stolen goods during search warrant

During a search warrant Aug. 7, Bella Coola RCMP seized drugs, trafficking paraphernalia and cash, as well as an ATV stolen from Williams Lake.

Frontline officers executed the search in the 8,000 block of Highway 20 in Bella Coola under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as part of an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the community, said media relations officer Const. Matthew McGregor.

“During the search, police located and seized suspected methamphetamine, cannabis and gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) along with drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash. Police also recovered an ATV that was stolen out of Williams Lake in late 2022.”

Four people found in the residence were detained and later released pending further investigation.

“Illicit drugs found in large urban centers are making their way to small towns like Bella Coola, these drugs are detrimental to a small community,” said Sergeant Trevor Romanchych, Bella Coola RCMP detachment commander.

“I ask the public to help us reduce the effect that drugs, drug trafficking have on our community by reporting suspicious activity to the police.”

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity, or any other criminal offence is encouraged to contact the Bella Coola RCMP at 250-799-5363 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

