Bella Coola RCMP continue to investigate serious March 19 crash

One man remains in hospital with serious injuries

Bella Coola RCMP continue to investigate a single vehicle crash on Highway 20 near Snooka Creek Road Sunday, March 19 where a passenger received serious injuries.

Police were on routine patrol at about 4:45 a.m. when they observed a Dodge Dart in the ditch with two people inside it.

“A Dawson Maintenance highway worker and two of my guys ended up pulling them out and are responsible for saving their lives,” said Sgt. Trevor Romanchych of the Bella Coola RCMP Monday, April 3.

The passenger, an adult man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, appeared to be suffering from life-threatening injuries, noted an RCMP news release about the incident.

Both the driver, an adult woman, and the male passenger were taken to hospital.

The driver’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but hospital staff stabilized the passenger and arranged for him to be flown to the hospital in Vancouver where he is still admitted, Romanchych said.

Evidence at the scene suggests alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the collision, noted the RCMP news release.

READ MORE: Bella Coola RCMP seize drugs, cash during traffic stop in Hagensborg


Bella CoolaRCMP

