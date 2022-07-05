Bella Coola ramps up for a busy tourism season, promoting sustainable travel

Cabins at Tweedsmuir Park Lodge, in Tweedmuir South Provincial Park. Shot by Rachel Hunter.

Bella Coola Valley Tourism is looking to promote travel that provides less of an ecological impact.

As a hidden gem destination located in the heart of the Great Bear Rainforest, Bella Coola offers increased local tourism activities with lower economical and environmental impacts, said Bobby Sherlock, president of Bella Coola Valley Tourism.

Stunning landscapes within the Central Coast include hikes, glaciers, sailing and boating in the fjords, he said.

“You’re not going to spend nearly as much money and you’re not going to be in crowds of people at any point really,” Sherlock told Black Press Media.

With only three access points to the secluded coastal community – Highway 20, Pacific Coastal Flights, and B.C. Ferries – seasonal waits and delays are imminent, Sherlock said. The direct route from Port Hardy to Bella Coola will only start running mid-June.

“We are unsure or unaware of how that will pan out, but we were told to expect some issues,” Sherlock said.

B.C. Ferries is gearing up for a busy summer around the fleet but didn’t hire any external staff to supplement the summer, according to spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

“There are some sailings nearing capacity, it’s always a good idea to book in advance,” she said.

“Barring any unforeseen crew illness, we ’re in good shape for the Central Coast.”

Sherlock described the feeling of being back for this season as joyfully normal.

“People are happy to get out of their house and back to exploring.”

