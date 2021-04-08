Bella Coola Music Festival planning on 2021 fest

Bella Coola Music Festival has merch available on their website - check it out at www.bellacoolamusic.org

The Bella Coola Music Festival is optimistically planning for a 2021 festival on July 17 and 18, however it may look.

The Bella Coola Music Festival is happening this year,” said artistic/executive director Rose Clark. “Because of so many unknowns with COVID restrictions, and the fact that we have no idea if anyone can actually attend, a virtual live-stream of all Festival performances is planned and will be available for everyone to watch online.”

The festival obtained funding to incorporate live streaming into their event this year and is currently hiring for several positions including camera operators, production technicians and live stream managers. No experience is necessary and these are paid positions from July 16 – 18; the festival is encouraging all tech-minded people to consider applying.

“The festival is taking on the challenges of managing program development in a rapidly changing digital era,” explained Clark.

“As the world shifts, we need stable support in order to adapt and deliver the programs that are so important to our mental and social health. Our small, rural festival is struggling to achieve simultaneous growth and skilled workers alongside our larger industry peers. We need local support to absorb new forms of operating and strengthen festival programming.”

The festival is confident that it’s a good investment, as local knowledge and experience in digital technology will create access, build opportunity, and secure long term sustainability and are paid training opportunities for any local resident.

“Anyone can apply to be a part of our live-stream production team by emailing: bellacoolamusic@gmail.com.

If there is enough local interest this year could be the first step towards a permanent local Festival production team,” said Clark. “A local production team will help the Festival embrace digital technology, and boost the communities arts and culture ecosystem. It will provide the festival with new ways of operating in the context of COVID-19, and ultimately enable the festival to continue in 2021 and beyond.”

As always, the festival encourages local musicians to apply to perform at the 2021 Festival. Anyone can fill out a performance application on the Festival website www.bellacoolamusicfest.org.


The board is planning a 2021 festival no matter the conditions, they are going to make it work! (BCMF directors Buddy Thatcher (from left), Kristen Boulier, Rose Clark, Jeff Gray, Corissa McNeilly and Jayme Kennedy (front), and her hair. (photo submitted)
