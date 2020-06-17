Bella Coola Music Festival goes online for 2020

The Festival has partnered with Nuxalk Radio to broadcast its 2020 lineup

The Bella Coola Music Festival is adapting to the times and going online to celebrate its 21st festival on July 18 & 19, 2020. The Festival has partnered with Nuxalk Radio (www.nuxalkradio.com) to broadcast its 2020 lineup and is encouraging everyone to tune in on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 from 11am to 11pm.

The lineup includes global performers such as the Moulettes (UK) and Ramon Chicharron (Columbia) as well as B.C.-based bands such as Blackberry Wood, Cousin Harley, Dave Soroka (Grand Forks), and Jason Camp and the Posers (Haida Gwaii).

The lineup aslo features local favourites the Chris Carlson Band and Billy Hall.

The unique approach was decided fairly early on after the COVID-19 pandemic ensured that Festivals would not be happening across B.C. this summer.

“It gives people the chance to host the Bella Coola Music Festival from your home this year by tuning in July 18th and 19th to 91.1 FM Nuxalk Radio,” said Artistic Director Rose Clark. “Listen to music from the 2020 line-up and get close up and personal with the artists in their exclusive interviews. To learn more and catch the latest news visit www.bellacoolamusicfest.org. Gather safely and enjoy the Bella Coola Music Festival 2020 broadcast!”