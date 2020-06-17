Bella Coola Music Festival goes online for 2020

The Festival has partnered with Nuxalk Radio to broadcast its 2020 lineup

The Bella Coola Music Festival is adapting to the times and going online to celebrate its 21st festival on July 18 & 19, 2020. The Festival has partnered with Nuxalk Radio (www.nuxalkradio.com) to broadcast its 2020 lineup and is encouraging everyone to tune in on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 from 11am to 11pm.

The lineup includes global performers such as the Moulettes (UK) and Ramon Chicharron (Columbia) as well as B.C.-based bands such as Blackberry Wood, Cousin Harley, Dave Soroka (Grand Forks), and Jason Camp and the Posers (Haida Gwaii).

The lineup aslo features local favourites the Chris Carlson Band and Billy Hall.

The unique approach was decided fairly early on after the COVID-19 pandemic ensured that Festivals would not be happening across B.C. this summer.

“It gives people the chance to host the Bella Coola Music Festival from your home this year by tuning in July 18th and 19th to 91.1 FM Nuxalk Radio,” said Artistic Director Rose Clark. “Listen to music from the 2020 line-up and get close up and personal with the artists in their exclusive interviews. To learn more and catch the latest news visit www.bellacoolamusicfest.org. Gather safely and enjoy the Bella Coola Music Festival 2020 broadcast!”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Just Posted

Bella Coola Music Festival goes online for 2020

The Festival has partnered with Nuxalk Radio to broadcast its 2020 lineup

Tweedsmuir Park now open for local day-use activities

The park has been closed since late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Commercial fishery opens despite local opposition

The fishery opens tonight for 24 hours

New Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Resiliency Network formed to support survival of tourism

“We began right at the beginning knowing that this was anything any of us had gone through before.”

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Most Read