Bella Coola Legion will host Remembrance Day ceremony

The Canadian flag next to the Cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 262 in Bella Coola honours the children believed to be buried at the Kamloops Residential School site. (John Morton photo)

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph in Hagensborg, adjacent to the Augsburch Evangelical Lutheran Church, on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

“Most businesses and government offices in Bella Coola will close on that day in recognition of the day of Remembrance,” said John Morton, of the Bella Coola Legion Branch.

There will be no parade, due to COVID-19 restrictions or any post-ceremony social event this year, he added.

“We expect to be live-streaming the ceremony, including flag lowering and raising, over the local CCCS YouTube channel,” Morton said, noting more details about how to access the live-stream will be posted on the Belco Bulletin Board Facebook page.

Morton said the Legion observed Indigenous Veterans’ Day on Monday, Nov. 8, with appropriate flag protocol. Bella Coola Legion Branch had lowered its flags in support of the residential school graves search, after the initial discovery of 215 in Kamloops in June.

“Following Remembrance Day, the flags will be restored to full height with the agreement of the National Chief of the AFN,” he said, noting they will lower them again on Sept. 30 in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.



