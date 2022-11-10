The legion will be hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11 at the cenotaph in Bella Coola. (John Morton photo)

Bella Coola legion to host Remembrance Day ceremony

A social will follow at the legion

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #262 on Friday, Nov. 11.

“We will meet at the legion at 10:45 and then go over to the cenotaph for 11 a.m.,” said John Morton of the Bella Coola legion. “It will be a short ceremony followed by a social hour at the legion.”

There are no longer any veterans alive in the area as the last two died a couple of years ago, Morton said.

Presently there are about 100 members of the local branch, which is ‘quite significant’ for the size of the community.

During the summer the legion hosts summer barbecues on Friday evenings and because they are held outside the branch did not suffer any setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legion building itself was built in 1905 and was the third building constructed by Norwegian settlers.

“It was called the Colonial Hall in the beginning,” Morton said, noting the legion took over the building in the mid 1960s and has renovated it substantially over the years.

He credited long-time legion member Morley Riley for his work on the building.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
