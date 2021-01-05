The Bella Coola Legion has been an essential part of local Remembrance Day observations for the entire community (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

The Bella Coola Legion has been an essential part of local Remembrance Day observations for the entire community (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Bella Coola Legion receives federal funding

The Bella Coola Branch received $4,946 after requesting it through its Provincial Command

The Bella Coola Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is pleased to announce it has received some welcome financial assistance from the federal government to help cope with pandemic challenges.

COVID-19 has been hard on non-profits and grassroots initiatives across the country – and Royal Canadian Legions are no exception.

Established in 1925, the non-profit organization supports veterans all over Canada, ensuring their efforts have not been forgotten, but remembered and honoured.

But in recent years, as Second World War veterans age and pass on, many Legions have struggled to maintain membership as the organization strives to participate in local communities and raise funds for youth groups and other initiatives.

“How has COVID overall hurt the legions for support to the community? Huge,” Norm Scott, president of the Greater Victoria-area Langford Legion branch, told Black Press Media in a recent phone interview.“We can’t open our doors and have social events.”

In early October, the federal government announced Bill C-4 as part of its COVID-19 aid package, which will earmark $20 million to veterans’ organizations, including Legion branches. The funds were expected to reach branches by the end of the year.

“This is very valuable help at a time when many Legion branches were forced to close temporarily and are struggling to survive,” said Carl Harestad, Branch President. “The Bella Coola Branch is resilient, and this will enable us to re-open (by spring, we hope) without the burden of much of the 2020 deficit.”

“Legions across Northwest BC play important community roles,” said Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach. “I’m pleased to see the Bella Coola branch among those receiving much-needed federal support, which will help sustain the organization through these difficult times.”

The Bella Coola Branch received $4,946 after requesting it through an application process involving its Provincial Command. The funds will be used to offset some of the fixed costs incurred during the necessary closure of the Branch after March 15. On Nov. 10, the federal government announced a $20 million aid package to help Veterans’ Organizations get through the pandemic. The Legion received $14 million. The funds can cover a range of operational items such as insurance, utilities, rent or mortgage, property tax, administration costs and wages, among other needs.

“The Legion Branch is a crucial part of our community,” added President Harestad. “It is much more than just a veterans’ organization; it’s a social centre for the Valley. I’m sure that many residents will be encouraged to know that the Bella Coola Legion is alive and well and was deserving of government support.”

Other Northwest BC branches receiving funding are Branch 50 (Burns Lake), Branch 63 (Bulkley Valley), Branch 249 (Pleasant Valley), Branch 250 (Kitimat), and Branch 274 (Fraser Lake).

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCTF blasts ‘one size fits all’ school COVID plan, calls for transparency from Henry, Dix
Next story
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Just Posted

Assessed values for a ‘typical’ or median single-family residential property in Bella Coola rose by eight per cent. (File photo)
B.C. Assessment releases property values, Bella Coola up 8%

Some properties owners will see an increase, others a decrease

The Bella Coola Legion has been an essential part of local Remembrance Day observations for the entire community (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Bella Coola Legion receives federal funding

The Bella Coola Branch received $4,946 after requesting it through its Provincial Command

Williams Lake RCMP have fined individuals for non-compliance of COVID public health rules. (RCMP logo)
Williams Lake RCMP fine individuals for non-compliance of COVID rules over Christmas

The persons were fined $230 who frequented a ‘known’ dwelling where they did not reside

(File)
Quesnel man dies while serving murder sentence at Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village

Douglas Cody Terrico, serving time for murder passed away on Christmas Day

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Justice Nigel Kent says public health orders designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t clear

Blake Cann, Melissa Jones and Blake Jr. (bottom right) welcomed their newest family member, Paisley Sandra-Lynn Cann in the back of an ambulance on the side of Highway 19A after a harrowing drive down-Island from Port McNeill in the early hours of 2021. Photo courtesy Cann family
Expectant B.C. mom dodges branches, elk and an empty gas tank to deliver New Year’s baby

Harrowing ordeal for couple ends in joy on the side of highway north of Campbell River

FILE – Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BCTF blasts ‘one size fits all’ school COVID plan, calls for transparency from Henry, Dix

Most students returned from the winter holiday break on Jan. 4

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Non-essential travellers will have to quarantine, provide negative COVID test

Most Read