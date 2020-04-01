Bella Coola Heli Sports closed, says no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in their operation

The company has committed to informing the community if a case is reported

Bella Coola Heli Sports has reported that no one in their operation has reported COVID-19 symptoms or cases (file submitted)

Bella Coola Heli Sports is reporting that, as of March 23, they have had no reported cases of COVID-19 from their guests and staff and no symptoms.

“Even before the Prime Minister announced a ban on non-essential travel to Canada, we had made the decision to end our season early. It was an extremely difficult decision as this is our busiest time of the season and we have many more weeks of operations left,” said CEO Beat Steiner. “However, the safety of our guests, staff, and you, our Bella Coola community, must come first. Therefore, on March 15th, we decided to shut down and immediately started finding flights home for our guests. The last guests departed back on March 19th.”

Steiner said that “with the last of our guests leaving on March 19 and no positive cases registered, we are hopeful that any of our guests or staff will have had the coronavirus while at our lodges and in the valley.”

Steiner confirmed that in the event that someone is positive, they will inform the relevant health authorities and the Bella Coola community.

The company is closed indefinitely until it is safe to re-open.