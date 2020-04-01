Bella Coola Heli Sports has reported that no one in their operation has reported COVID-19 symptoms or cases (file submitted)

Bella Coola Heli Sports closed, says no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in their operation

The company has committed to informing the community if a case is reported

Bella Coola Heli Sports is reporting that, as of March 23, they have had no reported cases of COVID-19 from their guests and staff and no symptoms.

“Even before the Prime Minister announced a ban on non-essential travel to Canada, we had made the decision to end our season early. It was an extremely difficult decision as this is our busiest time of the season and we have many more weeks of operations left,” said CEO Beat Steiner. “However, the safety of our guests, staff, and you, our Bella Coola community, must come first. Therefore, on March 15th, we decided to shut down and immediately started finding flights home for our guests. The last guests departed back on March 19th.”

Steiner said that “with the last of our guests leaving on March 19 and no positive cases registered, we are hopeful that any of our guests or staff will have had the coronavirus while at our lodges and in the valley.”

Steiner confirmed that in the event that someone is positive, they will inform the relevant health authorities and the Bella Coola community.

The company is closed indefinitely until it is safe to re-open.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call
Next story
B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

Just Posted

Bella Coola Heli Sports closed, says no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in their operation

The company has committed to informing the community if a case is reported

COVID-19 case confirmed at Subway restaurant in Cache Creek

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

COVID-19: Community working to address threat; road closures not supported by province

MLA Jennifer Rice says people should be staying home and non-essential travel is not acceptable

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for another six weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Most Read