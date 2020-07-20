June Vosburgh and Diane Tuck at the Community Table (Caitlin Thompson photo)

Bella Coola Farmer’s Market continues to provide local goods

Farmer’s Markets are considered an essential service during the B.C. state of emergency

The Bella Coola Farmer’s Market held its second Sunday market last week in conjunction with the popular Flea Market, which is hosted by the Bella Coola Fall Fair Association.

New rules pertaining to COVID-19 are in place including a limit of eight people in the flea ,arket area, hand sanitizer in the entrance to the building and the flea market area, and social distancing.

Vegetables and fruits are 100 percent grown in Bella Coola by local producers. There are also a large variety of locally handmade crafts including quilts, candles, art and more.

Farmers’ markets are considered an essential service under the BC state of emergency and are expected to comply with hygienic practices and physical distancing to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. These recommendations include limiting the number of people present in an area, practicing safe physical distancing, providing hand-washing facilities, and increasing cleaning and disinfection.

The Bella Coola Farmer’s Market is open every Sunday from 10am – 1pm. Those interested in hosting a table can contact Diane Tuck at 250 799 5681.

Joe and Tresyre Nash at their Bella Coola Candle Co. table (Caitlin Thompson photo)

Charlotte Lancour and her daughter Nancy (Caitlin Thompson photo)

Wendy Kingsley’s amazing quilts (Caitlin Thompson photo)

