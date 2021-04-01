Bella Coola Airport to receive $180,000 in funding

The Province has provided a one-time investment of $16.5 million to 55 regional airports that host medevac services throughout B.C. including the Bella Coola Airport.

Bella Coola has been approved to receive funding that will help maintain air terminals, runways and other operations for the essential movement of goods and people in the amount of $180,000.

NDP MLA Jennifer Rice said airports have experienced a significant decrease in operating revenues that, without financial help, could affect their ability to support and sustain fire suppression and essential medical evacuation services. The grants will provide regional airports the necessary funds to maintain air terminals, runways and other operations for the essential movement of goods and people.

Each airport operator submitted a letter of interest confirming its role in hosting medevac services, identifying its pre and post COVID-19 revenues, and its revenue and expenditure projections for 2021.

Based on a combination of their revenue losses and the budgeted expenditures, airports received funding from one of four categories: Category A – airports receiving $720,000, Category B – airports receiving $360,000, Category C – airports receiving $180,000 and Category D – airports receiving operational grant funding of up to $90,000.

Other airports in the Cariboo that received funding including; South Cariboo Regional Airport (108 Mile House): $180,000, Anahim Lake Airport: $180,000, Lillooet Airport: $90,000, Quesnel Airport: $360,000 and Williams Lake Regional Airport: $360,000.

This announcement is part of BC’s $10 billion COVID response, which includes the StrongerBC for Everyone recovery plan — a plan that protects people’s health and livelihoods while supporting businesses and communities.



