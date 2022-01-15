BC Trucking Association voices concerns over dangerous conditions on Coquihalla

Multiple crashes on the Coquihalla Highway last week prompted the BCTA to file a complaint

Photos from the transportation ministry show the Coquihalla collapse roughly halfway between Hope and Merritt. (BC Transportation)

The BC Trucking Association (BCTA) has voiced concerns to the Ministry of Transportation after poor driving conditions on the Coquihalla Highway caused multiple crashes last week.

The highway has been under extensive repairs since November’s devastating floods, which in turn has limited traffic to commercial vehicles only.

Multiple crashes in recent weeks prompted the BCTA to file a complaint to the province.

“The BCTA has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to ensure the highway maintenance contractor fulfills their service obligations,” the organization told Black Press.

“The Ministry has made certain that the contractor has taken steps to respond quickly to winter storm conditions on the highway in the future.”

The Coquihalla Highway closed on Nov. 14 because of multiple washouts caused by the floods. After over a month of extensive repairs, the highway reopened to essential commercial traffic on Dec. 20.

“The safety of all road users is imperative,” BCTA said. “However, we acknowledge the challenges involved in maintaining the highway during the winter season and appreciate all of the hard work that has gone into reopening Highway 5.

B.C. extended its state of emergency on Jan. 11, citing continued highway damage. The state of emergency was first declared on Nov. 29.

Despite the BCTA’s concerns about driving conditions, president and CEO Dave Earle is confident drivers across the province will continue to ensure that goods are delivered.

“Commercial drivers are working hard to navigate new and extended routes to ensure essentials get to the areas that need it most,” he wrote in a letter.

BC governmentHighway 5