Seven buses from BC Transit’s provincial fleet are on temporary loan to Greater Victoria to avoid future cancellations and delays. The buses will be here until 80 new vehicles are added to the regional fleet in 2020. (Black Press Media file Photo)

BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

The company has seen a 50 to 70 per cent drop in ridership due to the pandemic

BC Transit will start limiting the number of people allowed on buses to support social distancing measures.

As of Mach 30, transit operators will monitor passenger capacity to allow for additional space between people.

“With changes at post-secondary schools, primary and secondary schools, businesses and government agencies, BC Transit has seen a decrease in ridership of about 50 to 70 per cent depending on the transit system,” reads a statement from BC Transit.

READ ALSO: B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

According to BC Transit, based on the current ridership, pass-ups are not anticipated but if it happens, operators will track them and make adjustments.

“We ask customers to please leave plenty of time for their transit trip to allow for physical distancing, and thank our customers for their patience.”

READ ALSO: Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Currently, BC Transit has implemented a number of protocols to allow for better social distancing between people which include rear door loading expect for those with accessibility needs, not collecting fares and enhancing the red line for people to remain behind to keep the driver safe.

BC Transit is reviewing service levels in communities across the province and will continue to make adjustments based on resource availability and ensuring safe social distancing.


Coronavirus

