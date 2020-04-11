The BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) has made a $10,000 donation to Food Banks BC. (Black Press File)

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Nurses from across B.C. are helping people not just with medical needs, but with food needs as well.

The BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) has made a $10,000 donation to Food Banks BC to help offset increasing pressure faced by food banks across the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses are grateful for the support they’ve received during the pandemic and this donation is a thank you to communities across the province, said BCNU president Christine Sorensen.

“As British Columbians grapple with COVID-19, we are grateful for this opportunity to give back to the communities that have been so incredibly supportive of health-care workers during the pandemic,” Sorensen said. “Food banks have sounded the alarm for several weeks that they need extra help.”

Food Banks BC is an organization dedicated to helping food insecure families and individuals across the province. It represents and supports 100 member food banks provincewide.

Monetary donations allow food banks to leverage their greater buying power, said Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks BC.

“Layoffs around the province translate to a surge in demand. Now more than ever we need food banks to keep their doors open, deliveries and drive-thru services operating,” Lansink said. “BCNU’s generous donation will help to ensure that happens. We are grateful for the extra assistance at a time when the need from our communities is increasing and our services work to try to be responsive to that change.”

Individuals can support Food Banks BC by making a financial contribution to the BC Nurses’ Union Fund, a permanent endowment fund established through the Vancouver Foundation. Between now and May 17, donations to the BC Nurses’ Union Fund will be directed to Food Banks BC.

To donate, go to vancouverfoundation.ca/bcnursesunion.

“As we try to help food banks meet an incredible challenge, we encourage all British Columbians who are able, to consider giving at this time,” Sorensen said. “The Fund is a really easy mechanism to show support for nurses, and for nurses to support their communities in B.C.”

RELATED: Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Food hampers being distributed to hundreds of school children during pandemic in B.C. city

 

