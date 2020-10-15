Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)

BC Liberal candidate resigns after comparing free birth control to eugenics

NDP’s Selina Robinson calls Chilliwack-Kent candidate’s words ‘so disrespectful to women that I’m outraged’

A BC Liberal candidate in Chilliwack-Kent will no longer be representing the party in the current election, after being blasted for comments comparing birth control to eugenics.

Laurie Throness, running for re-election in Chilliwack-Kent, resigned from representing the party Thursday (Oct. 15), shortly after BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson publicly denounced the comments.

Throness made the concerning comments on Wednesday, during a private all-candidates meeting that was held via Zoom.

The BC NDP are planning to provide free contraception if they gain power again. In the meeting, Throness first said that he didn’t agree that it should be prioritized over other medical costs, such as surgery. But then he went on to answer further.

“And the other thing that I feel about this is that it contains a whiff of the old eugenics thing where, you know, poor people shouldn’t have babies,” he said. “And so we can’t force them to have contraception so we’ll give it to them for free. And maybe they’ll have fewer babies. So there will be fewer poor people in the future. And to me, that contains an odor that I don’t like. And so I don’t really support what the NDP is doing there.”

A video clip was sent out to media on Thursday with a video clip from that meeting, without identifying who was facilitating the meeting.

It prompted a swift, public reply from the party leader, posted on Twitter.

“Let’s be clear, I support government providing free contraception to anyone in B.C who wants it,” Wilkinson tweeted. “What Laurie Throness said was wrong and against my position as leader of this party. I will be making this very clear to Laurie when we next speak.”

Selina Robinson, BC NDP candidate Coquitlam-Maillardville, expressed outrage about the comments on Thursday, pointing to what she said is how out of touch Throness and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson are.

“To suggest somehow that giving people a choice to use contraception and that somehow making it free smacks of eugenics is from another century it is so disrespectful for women that I’m outraged,” Robinson said in response to a question from Black Press. “I feel like I cant even contain my outrage.”

Asked if she shouldn’t just let the voters of Chilliwack-Kent decide rather than demanding Throness be removed from the ballot, Robinson said the voters will decide.

“But at the same time, Mr. Wilkinson is saying that is perfectly acceptable for people with these kinds of beliefs to sit around the table. He’s the one saying it is welcome and that I find really challenging.”

READ MORE: Throness defends himself on conversion therapy during Chilliwack-Kent meeting

READ MORE: B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt
Next story
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

Just Posted

Harvests of all bivalves, including razor clams (pictured), are off limits in most areas of B.C.’s North Coast due to a sudden rise in biotoxins. (File photo)
Marine biotoxins force closure of North Coast shellfish harvesting

Blooms on the rise during winter months

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Phillip Tallio, convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s death

Subsea fibre optics running from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and and then south to Vancouver will improve high-speed internet connection options for Coastal Communities, CityWest said on Oct. 13. (Black Press Media) Subsea fibre optics running from north of Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and and then south to Vancouver will improve high-speed internet connection options for Coastal communities, CityWest said on Oct. 13. (Black Press Media)
CityWest to refresh subsea fibre optics project

Fibre optics project to run cable from north of Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii then south to Vancouver

Environment Canada says up to 80mm is expected for Bella Coola (file photo)
Rainfall warning issued for Bella Coola

Up to 80mm is expected for inland coastal sections

Blast from the past: local family enjoys vintage 1920s Model A Ford Tudor

If you’re lucky you might see the 1928 Model A Ford cruising around Bella Coola

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

Most Read